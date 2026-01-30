This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Middleton (knee) won't play Friday against the Lakers.
Middleton will sit out for maintenance-related reasons for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Thursday's game against the Bucks, Middleton logged 26 minutes with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.