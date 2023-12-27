Kuzma is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a right quadriceps contusion.

Kuzma left last Friday's loss to Golden State early due to knee soreness but was back in action Tuesday, totaling 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and a block in 36 minutes. However, he emerged from that contest with a quad injury and may be sidelined for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. If that's the case, Corey Kispert, Bilal Coulibaly and Anthony Gill would be candidates for increased minutes, but Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones would likely lead the Wizards' offense.