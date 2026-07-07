Wizards' Kyshawn George: Notches nine points for Canada

George (elbow) finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes for Canada in Friday's 110-84 World Cup Qualifiers win over Peurto Rico.

George missed the end of the 2025-26 regular season with a Grade 2 distal UCL tear in his left elbow, but he's since been deemed 100 percent. The Wizards are noticeably deeper heading into 2026-27, as Anthony Davis (finger) is expected to be healthy and the team drafted AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.