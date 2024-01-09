Shamet contributed 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Shamet was aggressive in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, earning nine trips to the free-throw line, which tied his career-best mark. The sharpshooter converted on eight of those attempts, which also tied a career high, en route to tying his season high with 15 points. Now that he's healthy, Shamet should see around 18-20 minutes per game, but he doesn't offer much fantasy upside outside of being a three-point specialist in deeper leagues.