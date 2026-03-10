default-cbs-image
Black (two-way) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Black has played 30-plus minutes in each of the Wizards' last three games, but because he's signed to a two-way contract, he has limited availability for the rest of the season. With the Wizards choosing to hold Black out Tuesday, he'll be eligible to suit up for 11 of the team's remaining 18 contests.

