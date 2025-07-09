The Spurs traded Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Kelly Olynyk (heel), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Branham is set to join Washington, though he isn't guaranteed significant playing time in a crowded backcourt. The 22-year-old appeared in 47 regular-season games with San Antonio last season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from downtown across a career-low 9.1 minutes per contest.