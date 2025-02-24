Smart (finger) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.
As expected, Smart will return to action Monday after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Magic due to a finger injury. Smart made his Wizards debut last Thursday against the Bucks, posting five points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes off the bench during a 104-101 loss.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Won't play Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Gets under 20 minutes in debut•
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play for Friday•
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Debuting after All-Star break•
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Not playing Saturday vs. Atlanta•
-
Wizards' Marcus Smart: Won't suit up Friday•