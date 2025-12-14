Bagley produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes of Sunday's 108-89 win over the Pacers.

Bagley kept his foot on the gas Sunday and notched his second straight double-double, after he recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 13 rebounds during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers. Alex Sarr (adductor) has missed six games in a row and is without a clear target date for a return, so Bagley's window to produce solid fantasy numbers remains open for the time being.