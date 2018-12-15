Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Friday

Porter (knee) won't be available to play Friday against Brooklyn.

Porter made it out onto the court for pregame warmups, but after undergoing further treatment prior to tip, the Wizards have announced he won't play. He'll miss his second straight game with the same knee issue and his next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Lakers. Jeff Green is slated to draw the start at small forward in Porter's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories