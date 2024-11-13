Holmes (illness) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against San Antonio.
Holmes will return after a two-game absence due to illness. He has only appeared in two of nine possible games for the Wizards this season, so it's unclear if he'll enter the rotation as a fourth-string big.
