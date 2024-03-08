Holmes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
With Marvin Bagley (back) still out, Holmes will replace Corey Kispert in the starting five Friday. Holmes is averaging 5.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in his previous two starts this season, both for the Mavericks.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Scores one point in 12 minutes•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Set to play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Won't debut Friday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Heading to Washington•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Shifts back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Richaun Holmes: Top rebounder in double-double game•