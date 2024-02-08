Holmes was traded from the Mavericks to the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for Daniel Gafford, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holmes had an inconsistent role for the Mavericks over the past few weeks, but he'll have an opportunity for a fresh start with his new team. Since Gafford is heading to Dallas as part of the return, Holmes will likely serve as the Wizards' primary backup at center once Marvin Bagley (back) is healthy.