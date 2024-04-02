Holmes (toe) is out Tuesday versus Milwaukee.
Holmes' absence leaves Marvin Bagley to anchor the center position Tuesday. Bagley is averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds across two contests without Holmes, whose next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus the Lakers.
