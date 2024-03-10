Holmes (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Coming off a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first start with the Wizards in Friday's loss, Holmes will now be sidelined due to a left big toe sprain. With both Holmes and Marvin Bagley (back) sidelined, the Wizards are lacking in traditional options at center and could deploy Kyle Kuzma as a small-ball option at the position. Holmes' next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Memphis.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Late addition to injury report•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Gets starting nod•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Scores one point in 12 minutes•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Set to play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Won't debut Friday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Heading to Washington•