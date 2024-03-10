Holmes (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Coming off a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in his first start with the Wizards in Friday's loss, Holmes will now be sidelined due to a left big toe sprain. With both Holmes and Marvin Bagley (back) sidelined, the Wizards are lacking in traditional options at center and could deploy Kyle Kuzma as a small-ball option at the position. Holmes' next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Memphis.