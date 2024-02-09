Holmes (traded pending) is out for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Holmes was traded from the Mavericks on Thursday but won't make his Washington debut against Boston. With the Wizards trading away Daniel Gafford and Marvin Bagley (back) out, the team will be left thin at center. Holmes' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
