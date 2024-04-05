Holmes (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Holmes was questionable for Friday's matchup, and he'll be forced to miss a fifth consecutive game due to a left big toe contusion. Tristan Vukcevic and Eugene Omoruyi should continue to see increased playing time against Portland, while Holmes' next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable for Friday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Officially unavailable Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Officially out Sunday•