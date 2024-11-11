Holmes (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston.
Holmes will be sidelined Monday due to a non-COVID illness. He's not a regular part of the Wizards' rotation, but his next chance to be available will be Wednesday against the Spurs.
