Holmes (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Holmes will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game Wednesday, with Marvin Bagley also set to join him in street clothes after spraining his knee in Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Given Bagley's injury looks to be a season-ending one, Holmes could have an opportunity to reclaim a starting role at center, but he'll first have to move past a sprained left big toe. Look for Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Eugene Omoruyi to cover most of the minutes at center Wednesday.