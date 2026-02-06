Cooper accumulated 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 win over the Pistons.

Cooper logged a season-high 34 minutes on a night in which the Wizards were thin across the board. He needed only 12 attempts from the field to tack on 18 points, marking the first time in nine games that he's scored in double figures. This kind of role isn't expected to last for Cooper, who will soon sit behind the likes of Tre Johnson (ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (illness/recently traded).