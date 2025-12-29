Johnson (hip) will remain on a minutes restriction in Monday's game against Phoenix, Josh Robbins of The Athleticreports.

Johnson logged 26 minutes during Sunday's tilt against Memphis, which was his highest total since returning from an extended absence with a hip injury. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest in his last eight appearances, and it doesn't sound like he's ready to clear the 30-minute marker yet.