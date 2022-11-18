Carey had 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss against Maine.

Carey led the Go-Go in scoring and rebounding, but his efforts were not enough to secure the win over Maine. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his first four appearances in the current campaign while also recording at least nine rebounds in all but one contest, so he seems to be establishing himself as a two-way threat for Capital City with absolute ease.