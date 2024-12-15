The Nets waived Cui (knee) on Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This is a brutal turn of events for Cui. He had his best G League showing of the season last Sunday against the College Park Shyhawks, sinking four triples and recording three steals. However, in Long Island's next game, he tore his left ACL and was ruled out for the remainder of his rookie campaign. Now, Cui has been let go to make room for Reece Beekman, who was acquired in the deal that sent Dennis Schroder to Golden State. Cui is slated for a lengthy rehab and will likely have to prove he's 100 percent healthy before getting another NBA opportunity.