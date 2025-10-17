The Bulls waived Kawamura (lower leg) on Friday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Kawamura is still dealing with right lower-leg pain and didn't appear in Chicago's final three preseason games. Now, he'll have to explore other opportunities. The 24-year-old point guard signed a two-way deal with Chicago in July after spending the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal with Memphis, during which he averaged 1.6 points across 4.2 minutes per game in 22 regular-season appearances.