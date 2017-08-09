2017 Outlook: Odell Beckham

Based on his track record, Odell Beckham should finish as the No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues this season. He was No. 6 as a rookie in 2014, No. 5 in 2015 and No. 4 last year. Let's hope that trend continues, but Beckham should be at least the No. 3 Fantasy receiver drafted in the majority of leagues, behind only Antonio Brown and Julio Jones. And he might be the No. 1 receiver in dynasty formats, since he'll be 25 in November and remains among the most talented players in the NFL. He could lose some production with the addition of Brandon Marshall since this is the most talented receiving corps Beckham has been a part of in his three years in the NFL when you add in Sterling Shepard. But we don't see Eli Manning going away from Beckham much this season, and OBJ has three years in a row of at least 91 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016 on 169 targets, and he should again post dominant stats in 2017. He should have another top-10 finish this season and is well worth a first-round pick in all leagues.