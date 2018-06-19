2018 Outlook: Blair Walsh

2018 fantasy player outlook for Blair Walsh, K, FA

Blair Walsh is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team after leaving Seattle in 2017. The Seahawks replaced Walsh with Sebastian Janikowski, and Walsh had an inconsistent campaign last year. He made just 21 of 29 field goals, including none from 50 yards, and 37 of 38 extra points. Keep an eye on where he signs, but Walsh should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

