2018 Outlook: Brad Kaaya

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brad Kaaya, QB, Colts

Brad Kaaya is expected to compete for a roster spot with the Colts this summer. It's highly unlikely he'll become a regular starter with quality stats, so Fantasy owners should probably just say "Bye, Felicia" and move on.

