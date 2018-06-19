2018 Outlook: Brandon Tate

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Tate, WR, FA

Brandon Tate remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver. He spent 2017 with the Bills, and he had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on just 14 targets. Known more for his return ability - he had 28 kickoffs for 548 yards and 20 punt returns for 193 yards - Tate has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Keep an eye on where he signs, but he should not be drafted in most formats this year.

