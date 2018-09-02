2018 Outlook: Brett Maher

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brett Maher, K, Cowboys

After the surprise decision to release Dan Bailey, the Cowboys will roll with Brett Maher as their kicker to begin 2018. The 28-year-old comes to the Cowboys after a four-year career in the CFL, where he made 107 of 137 attempts (78.1 percent). He showed some leg in the preseason, nailing a 57-yarder in the finale, but there are more dependable options than a CFL veteran on a mediocre offense for your Fantasy team. 

