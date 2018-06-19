2018 Outlook: Bronson Hill

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bronson Hill, RB, Cardinals

Bronson Hill will compete for a reserve role for the Cardinals this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Hill appeared in just two games for Arizona in 2017 but only had one carry. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Hill is not worth drafting in most formats.

