2018 Outlook: C.J. Spiller

2018 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Spiller, RB, FA

C.J. Spiller is looking for a job since he remains a free agent this offseason. Spiller spent 2017 on and off the Chiefs roster, but he only appeared in one game and had no yards. It's been a hard fall from stardom for Spiller, who was once a Fantasy standout in 2012-13 for the Bills. He'll be 31 when the season starts, and it's hard to envision him getting a significant role ever again. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

