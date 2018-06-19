2018 Outlook: Eddie Lacy

2018 fantasy player outlook for Eddie Lacy, RB, FA

Eddie Lacy is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team as a reserve running back. In 2017, Lacy got a second chance with Seattle after he left Green Bay following the 2016 season. He failed with the Seahawks and appeared in just nine games, and he had no games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Keep an eye on if Lacy signs with a team prior to training camp, but we don't expect him to have a prominent role in 2018. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...