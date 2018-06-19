2018 Outlook: Jake Rudock
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jake Rudock, QB, Lions
Jake Rudock will be ready to rock in case Matthew Stafford misses playing time. Stafford hasn't missed a game since 2010, so don't expect Rudock to roll anytime soon. Keep him off Fantasy rosters for now.
