2018 Outlook: Joe Williams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Joe Williams, RB, 49ers
Joe Williams will compete to be the No. 3 running back in San Francisco this year behind Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Williams missed his rookie campaign in 2017 with an ankle injury, but he should be fine for training camp. Keep an eye on Williams' role heading into the season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
