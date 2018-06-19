2018 Outlook: Joe Williams

2018 fantasy player outlook for Joe Williams, RB, 49ers

Joe Williams will compete to be the No. 3 running back in San Francisco this year behind Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Williams missed his rookie campaign in 2017 with an ankle injury, but he should be fine for training camp. Keep an eye on Williams' role heading into the season, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...