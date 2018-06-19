2018 Outlook: Kamar Aiken

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kamar Aiken, WR, FA

In 2015, Kamar Aiken had nearly 950 yards and five touchdowns. In 2018, he'll be starting over with a new team after scoring one touchdown in the two seasons since. Aiken needs a regular role in an offense capable of giving him plentiful targets. Until that happens, he should be off the Fantasy radar.

