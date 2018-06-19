2018 Outlook: Kenny Britt

Kenny Britt is hoping to revive his career and Fantasy value with the Patriots after he landed in New England in December following his release from Cleveland. Britt didn't do much with the Patriots in three games (two catches for 23 yards on five targets), but he has an opportunity to be a significant contributor this year now that Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams. Britt will likely compete with Jordan Matthews, Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell and Cordarrelle Patterson to be the No. 3 receiver behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. Most likely, Britt will remain in a limited role, but he is just one season removed from having 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns with the Rams in 2016. Keep an eye on Britt's role heading into training camp, and if he does win the No. 3 receiver spot then he's worth a look with a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues.