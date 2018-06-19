2018 Outlook: Kerwynn Williams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kerwynn Williams, RB, Chiefs
Kerwynn Williams signed with the Chiefs this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve running back behind Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs have a loaded backfield with Hunt, Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, and Damien Williams, and it's doubtful Kerwynn Williams gets a big role this season barring an injury. In 2017 with the Cardinals, Williams started the final five games with David Johnson (wrist) and Adrian Peterson (neck) out, but he failed to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in any outing despite 16 or more touches in any game. Keep an eye on Williams' role with Kansas City, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
