2018 Outlook: Lance Dunbar
2018 fantasy player outlook for Lance Dunbar, RB, FA
Lance Dunbar is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a third-down back and change-of-pace option. He spent 2017 with the Rams, but he appeared in just four games because of a knee injury. He never got on track in Los Angeles playing behind Todd Gurley, so maybe a new team will help his outlook in 2018. We don't expect Dunbar to make much of a Fantasy impact this year, but keep an eye on where he lands. In the right situation, Dunbar can be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, especially in PPR.
