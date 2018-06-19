2018 Outlook: Mark Andrews
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
Mark Andrews wasn't the first tight end the Ravens drafted in April, but he was certainly the most productive one. Over three seasons at Oklahoma, the 6-foot-5, 256-pounder caught 112 passes for 1,765 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns. The big-bodied receiver-turned-tight end isn't the blocker nor the fast pass catcher you might envisiont, but he runs good routes and should be a dominator in the red zone. He's a sneaky Week 1 DFS sleeper against the Bills but not quite a reliable Fantasy tight end for this coming season. He is worth stashing in long-term formats with a late-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...