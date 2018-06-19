2018 Outlook: Mark Andrews

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Mark Andrews wasn't the first tight end the Ravens drafted in April, but he was certainly the most productive one. Over three seasons at Oklahoma, the 6-foot-5, 256-pounder caught 112 passes for 1,765 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns. The big-bodied receiver-turned-tight end isn't the blocker nor the fast pass catcher you might envisiont, but he runs good routes and should be a dominator in the red zone. He's a sneaky Week 1 DFS sleeper against the Bills but not quite a reliable Fantasy tight end for this coming season. He is worth stashing in long-term formats with a late-round pick.

