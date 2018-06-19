2018 Outlook: Niles Paul

2018 fantasy player outlook for Niles Paul, TE, Jaguars

Niles Paul signed with the Jaguars this season, and he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end in Jacksonville behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Paul spent the first six years of his career with the Redskins, but he's scored just two career touchdowns. Ignore him in the majority of leagues on Draft Day.

