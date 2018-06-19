2018 Outlook: Orson Charles

2018 fantasy player outlook for Orson Charles, TE, Chiefs

Orson Charles will compete to be a reserve tight end for the Chiefs, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Charles will likely be the No. 3 tight end at best behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris, but Charles could be competing with Jace Amaro and Tim Wright for a roster spot. Even if Charles is No. 3 on the depth chart he should not be drafted in most formats.

