2018 Outlook: Senorise Perry

2018 fantasy player outlook for Senorise Perry, RB, Dolphins

Senorise Perry will compete to be a reserve running back in Miami this season behind Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore and likely rookie Kalen Ballage, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Perry had the first extended touches of his career in 2017 with eight carries for 30 yards and one catch for 3 yards, and we doubt he gets an increased role. Ignore Perry in all leagues on Draft Day.

