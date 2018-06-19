2018 Outlook: Tanner Mcevoy

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tanner Mcevoy, WR, Seahawks

Tanner McEvoy will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Seahawks this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. At best, McEvoy will be No. 5 on the depth chart behind Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Amara Darboh and Jaron Brown. Through two seasons, McEvoy has just 14 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He should not be drafted in most formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...