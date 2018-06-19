2018 Outlook: Thomas Duarte

2018 fantasy player outlook for Thomas Duarte, TE, Dolphins

Thomas Duarte will compete to be a reserve tight end for the Dolphins this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Through two seasons, Duarte has no catches, and it's doubtful he'll have an expanded role in 2018. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

