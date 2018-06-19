2018 Outlook: Travis Rudolph

2018 fantasy player outlook for Travis Rudolph, WR, Giants

Travis Rudolph will compete for a roster spot with the Giants this season, but even if makes the team he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Rudolph came off the practice squad to appear in seven games with the Giants dealing with injuries to Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall, but he made minimal impact with eight catches for 101 yards on 21 targets. At best, Rudolph will be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants behind Beckham and Shepard, but we doubt he wins that job. Ignore Rudolph in all leagues on Draft Day

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...