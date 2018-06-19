2018 Outlook: Travis Rudolph
2018 fantasy player outlook for Travis Rudolph, WR, Giants
Travis Rudolph will compete for a roster spot with the Giants this season, but even if makes the team he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Rudolph came off the practice squad to appear in seven games with the Giants dealing with injuries to Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall, but he made minimal impact with eight catches for 101 yards on 21 targets. At best, Rudolph will be the No. 3 receiver for the Giants behind Beckham and Shepard, but we doubt he wins that job. Ignore Rudolph in all leagues on Draft Day
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...