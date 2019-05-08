2019 Outlook: Alfred Blue

2019 fantasy player outlook for Alfred Blue, RB, JAC

Alfred Blue will compete for playing time in Jaguars training camp this summer. The ex-Texans backup will most likely be the guy behind Leonard Fournette. Blue has ended up below 4.0 yards per carry in four of his five seasons and only got a lot of work in Houston when other running backs were hurt. You're probably better off waiting to grab Blue off waivers when you need him rather than drafting him and hoping for something good to happen.

