2019 Outlook: Bruce Ellington

2019 fantasy player outlook for Bruce Ellington, WR, NE

Bruce Ellington hopes a stay with the Patriots will give him some stability in his career. In 2018 he bounced from the Texans to the Lions and actually garnered some Fantasy attention in PPR leagues thanks to six-plus receptions in three of his last four games. He's a solid slot receiver and could wind up being a role player for the Patriots this season. That's never a bad thing. In the deepest of wide receiver-intensive PPR formats, Ellington is worth taking with a very late-round pick. In typical redrafts, he can be passed over.

Our Latest Stories