2019 Outlook: C.J. Anderson
2019 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
C.J. Anderson signed with Detroit this offseason, and he's expected to share touches with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. Based on Riddick's role in the passing game, Anderson will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Johnson. Now, which Anderson should you expect to see this season? The one who failed to make an impact with Carolina at the start of last year, which eventually led to his release? Or the one who starred with the Rams at the end of last season, including a combined 47 PPR points in two games without Todd Gurley in the regular season? Johnson should lead the Lions in touches, but he missed the final six games of the season last year with a knee injury. Anderson should have the chance for a decent amount of work, and he's worth a late-round pick in all formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...