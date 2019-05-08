2019 Outlook: C.J. Anderson

C.J. Anderson signed with Detroit this offseason, and he's expected to share touches with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. Based on Riddick's role in the passing game, Anderson will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Johnson. Now, which Anderson should you expect to see this season? The one who failed to make an impact with Carolina at the start of last year, which eventually led to his release? Or the one who starred with the Rams at the end of last season, including a combined 47 PPR points in two games without Todd Gurley in the regular season? Johnson should lead the Lions in touches, but he missed the final six games of the season last year with a knee injury. Anderson should have the chance for a decent amount of work, and he's worth a late-round pick in all formats.