2019 Outlook: Charcandrick West

2019 fantasy player outlook for Charcandrick West, RB, KC

At the time of publication, Charcandrick West remains a free agent, and even if he lands with a team prior to the season, the 27-year-old West will have a hard time being Fantasy relevant in 2019. Keep an eye on his future destination, but ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

