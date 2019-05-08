2019 Outlook: Chris Blewitt

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Blewitt, K, CHI

Chris Blewitt will compete for the Bears' kicking job in training camp this summer. He has never kicked in the NFL. In four years with the Pitt Panthers from 2013-16, he made 69.6 percent of his field goals and 97.1 percent of his extra points. The only way he'll be on Fantasy rosters is if he shows consistency to start the season.

