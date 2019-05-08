2019 Outlook: Chris Ivory

2019 fantasy player outlook for Chris Ivory, RB, BUF

Chris Ivory is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a new team after being cut by Buffalo in March. The 31-year-old Ivory spent 2018 in Buffalo as the backup to LeSean McCoy, and he had three games with double digits in PPR points. Keep an eye on where Ivory lands, but he will be a backup at best. He's not worth drafting in most leagues.

